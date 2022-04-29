AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A car accident on Route 57 is causing bumper-to-bumper traffic delays Friday afternoon.
22News received photos of the accident from a viewer. The photos show what looks to be a car off to the left lane on the Eastbound side of Route 57, and a car on the right side that seems to have crashed into a wooded area. There also is visible debris on the road.
MAP: Route 57 in Agawam
22News has contacted Massachusetts State Police. No information has been as of this time. This story will continue to be updated as more information is released.