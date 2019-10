SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver and child were taken to the hospital after a two-car collision Wednesday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, crews were called to the collision at 942 Grayson Drive around 8:34 a.m. A man and a child who were in the Mazda were taken to the hospital to treat unknown injuries.

The driver in the Honda had no reported injuries.

(Springfield Fire Department)

