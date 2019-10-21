Driver strikes parked car in Springfield

Breaking News
Hampden County

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters responded to a two-car crash in Springfield Sunday night.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault, crews were called to 710 Belmont Avenue around just before 9 p.m. Sunday for a two car crash.

Captain Tetreault said a man struck a parked car, causing a minor leak to the gas tank.

Crews were able to control the leak and no injuries were reported.

The Springfield Police Department is looking into the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.

