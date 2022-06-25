WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A close call in Westfield on Saturday as two cars collided at an intersection.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Notre Dame Street and Moseley Avenue.

No injuries were reported and both vehicles were towed. However, residents who live nearby say this intersection is unsafe.

Terry Derderian of Westfield told 22News, “We were sitting in our living room, I live in the next building over from this one, and we were in our living room watching tv and we heard a crash. And, this is a continuous problem at this location. Where cars are running this stop sign and driving high speeds up this road.”

This concerned resident said she and other neighbors have brought the matter to the attention of the Westfield Traffic Commission.