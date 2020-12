SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries they suffered in a two motor vehicle crash in Springfield late Thursday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the crash occurred at 180 Eastern Avenue around 4 p.m. Crews arrived on site shortly and had to extricate one person.

That individual was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if any roads were closed due to the crash.