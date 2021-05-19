WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police were called to a two-car crash in West Springfield Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amostown and Piper Road where our 22News crew saw substantial damage to both vehicles.

According to West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance, one car failed to yeild at the intersection and crashed into the other car. There were no serious injuries and no one was taken to the hospital. Both cars were towed from the area.

A viewer reported the crash to 22News and said this is a particularly dangerous intersection.