CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a two-car crash on Chicopee Street Tuesday morning near the area of the I-391 exit ramp.

According to Chicopee Police Detective Donna Liszka, a car driving from the I-391 off-ramp was turning to go southbound when a car heading toward Springfield Street crashed into it.

Our 22News crew saw that police and fire were both called to assist.