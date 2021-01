SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police were called to a two-car crash on Cottage Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, two cars crashed between Berkshire Avenue and Industry Avenue around 8 a.m.

(Photo: 22News viewer via Reportit)

Piemonte said two people were treated at the crash by AMR for minor injuries.

Our 22News crew saw that one lane on Cottage Street is open with alternating traffic and CJ’s Towing was clearing the crash. Piemonte said both lanes should be open now.