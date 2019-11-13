1  of  3
WATCH LIVE: I-391 exit 3 ramp closed after two-car crash on Granby Road in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A two-car crash with a serious injury has temporarily closed the exit 3 ramp off I-391 northbound in Chicopee on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police, there is a serious injury and the Massachusetts State Police Reconstruction team is assisting in the investigation.

Our 22News crew saw multiple state police cars and ambulances on Granby Road near the I-391 North Exit 3 off-ramp.

View the live traffic map here.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

