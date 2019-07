GRANVILLE, Mass (WWLP) – The Granville Police Department was called to the area of Old Westfield Road Saturday for a two-car crash.

According to the Granville Police Department, the cars crashed around 4:30 p.m. and Westfield and Southwick Ambulance were called to the area to help with the accident.

Police said the injured parties were taken to Noble Hospital for treatment and crews worked to remove the vehicles.