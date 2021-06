(Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to a two-car accident on Page Blvd Tuesday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews had to help free a person from a two-vehicle crash in the area of 344 Page Blvd in Springfield.

One person was taken to a local hospital but is expected to be ok.