SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 80 Sumner Avenue for a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday.
Two people were taken to a local hospital for their injuries, but the cause of the accident is unknown, according to the Springfield Fire Department.
22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
