WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many parents in a local community are outraged after witnessing numerous cars not stopping for a school bus, one incident on Tuesday caught on camera and sent to 22News by a viewer.

Pedestrian safety has been a big topic of concern locally. Between school starting and a busy travel weekend approaching, people are being urged to be more cautious on the roads especially with the number of deadly accidents we’ve seen recently. It’s a parents worst nightmare, while waiting with their child for the bus.



Not one but two cars were caught on camera speeding by a school bus in Westfield Tuesday with its stop arm visibly extended. The parents who caught these terrifying moment clearly shocked and outrage by what they witnessed. This, in the wake of several deadly pedestrian and car accidents in western Massachusetts the last few months.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that the number of deadly car crashes has already hit record highs for the year.

Madison Bishop of Northampton told 22News, “Seems like people are a little more impatient out on the roads. You see a lot more racing through lights.”

Road safety experts cautioning drivers and motorcyclists to avoid distractions, and slow down while out on the road, especially as the school year kicks off and the busy Labor Day holiday weekend nearing.

“Just going 10 miles an hour faster, the fatality rate increasing exponentially. The fact is if you are going 40 miles an hour and you hit a pedestrian, chances are you are going to kill them,” said Mark Schieldrop from AAA Northeast.

Motorcycle accidents have also resulted in an increase of deaths this year, the number currently standing at 36. Schieldrop told 22News that number could surpass the rate of last year.