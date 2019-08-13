Two cases of canine parvovirus confirmed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dog owners be aware: There are two confirmed cases of Parvovirus in the Indian Orchard neighborhood of Springfield.

According to Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center, the cases are in the 170 block of Corthell Street and are believed to be related (same litter of puppies.)

If you live in the area or walk your dog on Corthell Street, TJO recommends making sure your dog is current on their vaccinations.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, canine parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs, but especially unvaccinated dogs and young puppies.

Some signs of parvo include: