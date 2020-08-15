Two confirmed COVID-19 patients in ICU at Baystate Medical Health Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Saturday, there are currently 19 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Medical Health Center.

According to Baystate Health, of those 19 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, two are in the critical care unit at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

“We will continue to closely monitor our curves as states ease restrictions and mass gatherings continue. Careful vigilance will also provide early clues to any potential recurrent surge of the regional pandemic.” KEITH J. O’CONNOR, SENIOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS SPECIALIST

Testing results broken up by hospital: