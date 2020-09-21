Two Connecticut men charged with allegedly stealing 17 firearms from West Springfield gun store

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men from Connecticut were charged Friday in Springfield’s federal court in connection with an alleged theft of 17 firearms from a West Springfield gun store.

According to charging documents, 24-year-old Fernando Rivera and 29-year-old Christian Castro and other suspects drove two vehicles, one allegedly stolen by Castro, through Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire on August 29th and attempted to steal from ATMs throughout those regions.

On their way back to Connecticut, they allegedly stopped in West Springfield at the gun store, three men exited Castro’s stolen vehicle, broke the door to the gun store and stole 17 firearms. The cars then returned to Connecticut where the stolen car was abandoned.

Rivera and Castro were charged in a criminal complaint with one count each of stealing firearms from a federal firearms licensee. If convicted, they could face up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

The West Springfield Police Department, New Britain Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police assisted in the investigation.