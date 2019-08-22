Two Connecticut men charged with cocaine trafficking in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Two men from Connecticut were arrested on drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 43-year-old Marcello Polanco and 52-year-old Todd Joiner were stopped on the MassPike in Westfield around 5:45 p.m. for a cancelled Connecticut registration.

State Police said both suspects didn’t have an active license and weren’t the registered owner of the vehicle. While talking to the trooper, both Polanco and Joiner allegedly provided inconsistent information and appeared to not know each other’s names.

According to State Police, after K9 Emma sniffed the vehicle, troopers then searched the car and found inside the engine compartment, a white shopping bag containing two vacuum-sealed bags of white powder that officers say was about 483 grams of cocaine.

Troopers arrested Polanco and Joiner and charged them with trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

State Police said while the men were being booked, troopers found a bag of suspected heroin that Joiner was concealing in his rectum. He is facing an additional charge of possession of heroin.

Polanco was also issued a citation for unlicensed operation, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and not having a license in his possession.

Both Polanco and Joiner were taken to Hampden County House of Correction to be held pending bail or arraignment in Westfield District Court later this week.