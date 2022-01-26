Two correctional officers, inmate involved in Ludlow car accident

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampden County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved in a car accident on West Avenue in Ludlow Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s department, the accident occurred around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. An inmate was inside the vehicle at the time of the accident and the airbags were deployed in the cruiser. Two correctional officers and the inmate were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but are expected to be okay.

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, West Avenue from Goddu Street to Ronald Street remained closed off to traffic.

Paramedics from the Ludlow Fire Department assisted in the accident and the Ludlow Police Department are investigating the accident.