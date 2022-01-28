Two correctional officers, inmate recovering after car accident in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two correctional officers from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and an inmate that were involved in a car accident on West Avenue in Ludlow Wednesday are recovering from their injuries.

The accident occurred around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday afternoon as the correctional officers were taking an inmate back to jail after a medical appointment, according to the sheriff’s department. A vehicle traveling from the opposite direction crashed into the cruiser, causing the airbags to deploy. The officer’s vehicle was totaled and two wheels were ripped off due to the accident.

“Everyone is banged up pretty good but I’m thankful the injuries weren’t worse, considering how bad the accident was,” said Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “We truly appreciate the outpouring of public support and the genuine care the community has shown in the wake of the crash.”

The two correctional officers are recovering at home from serious injuries but are expected to be okay. The inmate has also been released from the hospital and is receiving medical care at the Hampden County Correctional Center in Ludlow.

The Ludlow Police Department is investigating the accident.