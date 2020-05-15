Two CVS drive-thru testing sites to open in western Massachusetts Friday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – CVS is opening 10 new drive-thru testing sites, two of which are in western Massachusetts, on Friday.

Governor Charlie Baker has an ambitious goal for increasing the state’s testing capacity and the first step will be with these testing sites.

The CVS on Riverdale Street in West Springfield, as well as the CVS location on King Street in Northampton are two of the 10 testing sites in Massachusetts.

These sites come after Baker said he will create the largest coronavirus testing program per capita, anywhere in the world.

In order to be tested, you need to meet the testing guidelines from both the CDC and the state which includes showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Testing will be conducted by appointment only and can be made online. The sites are utilizing self-swab tests.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy employee will then observe the process to ensure it’s done correctly. The tests will then be sent to a lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The new testing sites in Massachusetts include: