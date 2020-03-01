Two days away from Super Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re only two days now before Super Tuesday, the last day you’ll be able to vote in the State’s presidential primary.

There are a lot of issues that are motivating voters ahead of the primary on Tuesday including higher education and the economy. 22News spoke with people who said they’re looking at candidates to speak about the environment, the country’s budget, and health care.

When it comes to polling in Massachusetts, a recent UMass Amherst poll is showing Vermont senator Bernie Sanders is just one point ahead of Massachusetts senator, Elizabeth Warren for the vote. Another poll from UMass Lowell says nearly 40 percent of voters said they could change their minds before the primary.

There are more than 4.4 million registered voters in Massachusetts and more than 55 percent are not enrolled in any party. Massachusettes is one of 14 states to hold it’s presidential primary on March 3rd.

You can check your voter status online by using the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website or by calling your local clerk’s office.