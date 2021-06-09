Two drivers killed in crash on I-391 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two drivers were killed in a crash on I-391 in Chicopee Tuesday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police Dave Procopio, at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-391 southbound in Chicopee.

The drivers of a 2001 Acura MDX and a 2010 Kia Soul were killed after both vehicles crashed into trees. The state police investigation suggests that both vehicles were in the center lane and both entered the left lane to pass another vehicle that was in the center lane. Both vehicles moved back into the center lane.

The woman driver of the Kia lost control of the vehicle when she attempted to enter the left lane and crashed into the Acura. Both vehicles slid off the western edge of I-391 into the heavily wooded tree line. The Acura collided with at least two trees while the Kia rotated and also struck a tree.

Both drivers died at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the State Police-Springfield Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County, and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

22News will update this story as new information is expected to be released Wednesday.