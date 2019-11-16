Two drivers taken to hospital following car crash on Cooley Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two drivers were taken to the hospital following a crash on Cooley Street in Springfield Saturday morning.

Springfield Fire Department Arson and Bomb Squad Commander Brian Tetreault told 22News, around 10:30 a.m., crews located a red Mustang Cobra and a white Chrysler 200 collision.

Both drivers involved were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Tetreault said the Mustang driven by a 32-year-old man had caught fire due to the accident. The driver was pulled from the car by a person in the area identified as Feliz Feliciano of East Longmeadow while another local individual helped put out the fire with an extinguisher.

The elderly woman who drove the Chrysler needed to be extracted using the “Jaws of Life.”

The Springfield Fire Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

