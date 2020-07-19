PHOTOS: Two firefighters injured in overnight Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire on Plainfield Street in Springfield left a house heavily damaged and two firefighters injured overnight.

The Springfield Fire Department told 22News everyone living in the home is okay, however, two firefighters did get injured. We currently do not know the extent of those injures.

Firefighters got to the home on 588 Plainfield Street around 11 p.m. Saturday night. They used multiple hoses and engines to put out the fire. Firefighters told our 22News crew they believed the fire started on the second floor of the home.

The Arson and Bomb Squad are still investigating the cause of the fire.

