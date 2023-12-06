Two Springfield men were arrested after two illegal firearms, heroin, crack cocaine, and marijuana were found during a traffic stop.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after illegal firearms and drugs were seized after a traffic stop in Springfield on Tuesday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, officers saw an SUV run a stop sign while speeding around King Street and Northampton Avenue. When officers got in their cruisers, the driver ran a red light without stopping.

As officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Chapel Street and Eastern Avenue, they could smell burnt marijuana and the vehicle was full of smoke. The driver, 19-year-old Jaydin Anderson, had crack cocaine, 120 bags of heroin, and more than $400 in cash. The passenger, 19-year-old Jasiya Johnson, got out of the car and officers located a firearm on the passenger seat. Johnson was placed under arrest.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found several bags of marijuana, a digital scale, and a second firearm in the center console. The firearm was reported stolen out of Georgia. Anderson was arrested, and two woman passengers, including a juvenile, were released.

Jaydin Anderson of Springfield is charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Two Counts)

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

OUI – Drugs

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Window Obstructed/Non-Transparent

Failure to Stop/Yield (Two Violations)

Speeding

Jasiya Johnson of Springfield is charged with:

Possession of a Firearm without a License

Possession of a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card