Two guns found nearby gunshot victim with serious injuries in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police have seized two firearms Friday night and two people are in the hospital for gunshot wounds.

Around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, Springfield officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on West Street. According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a man was found with a gunshot wound inside a car. Officers also found a gun inside the victim’s car as well as a high capacity firearm outside the car.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. Later in the night, a second man with a gunshot wound, which Walsh said was related to the same incident, walked into Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Springfield Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

