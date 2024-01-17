MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Fire Department was sent to Upper Palmer Road on Wednesday for a two-car crash.
The crash took place on Upper Palmer Road around 6:57 a.m. near the Monson State Hospital, according to the Monson Fire Department.
One person had to be removed from the vehicle. Both of the drivers were taken to area hospitals for their injuries.
There is no word on the cause of the accident.
22News began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow WWLP-22News on X @WWLP22News and Facebook.