MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Fire Department was sent to Upper Palmer Road on Wednesday for a two-car crash.

The crash took place on Upper Palmer Road around 6:57 a.m. near the Monson State Hospital, according to the Monson Fire Department.

Monson Fire Department

One person had to be removed from the vehicle. Both of the drivers were taken to area hospitals for their injuries.

There is no word on the cause of the accident.