Two injured after car crashes into Chinese restaurant in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were injured after a car crashed into a Chinese restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield Friday night.

Just after 8 p.m., Springfield fire officials said crews were called to China Garden, located at 133 Boston Road for the crash. One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries, and another was treated on-site by first responders.

A photo shared by the fire department shows the entrance of the restaurant destroyed with glass shattered and debris all over the place.

