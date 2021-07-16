Two injured after car crashes into Chinese restaurant in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were injured after a car crashed into a Chinese restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield Friday night. 

Just after 8 p.m., Springfield fire officials said crews were called to China Garden, located at 133 Boston Road for the crash. One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries, and another was treated on-site by first responders. 

A photo shared by the fire department shows the entrance of the restaurant destroyed with glass shattered and debris all over the place. 

22News has a crew on the way for more details. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more. 

