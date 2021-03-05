One injured after car crashes into pole in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to an area hospital after a car crashed into an electric pole in Chicopee late Friday afternoon.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, the crash occurred on Burnett Road just before 4 p.m. There were two occupants in the vehicle, only the driver was taken to the hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.





Crews from Chicopee Electric Light are currently working to replace the damaged pole, police said.

No estimated time was given as to when repairs will be done.

The road is open to traffic.