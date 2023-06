LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department was sent to Miller Street on Sunday for a motor vehicle accident.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, at 6:21 p.m., officers were sent to Miller Street for a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. Two people were injured in the crash and were sent to the hospital.

Miller Street was closed from Center Street to East Street but has since reopened. The cause of the accident is being investigated.