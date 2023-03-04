AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Fire Department was sent to Main Street for a reported shed fire on Saturday.

Around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, the Agawam Fire Department was sent to 901 Main Street for a shed fire, according to the Agawam Fire Department. When crews arrived, the entire shed was on fire, and two individuals were injured in the fire. The individuals were sent to Baystate Medical Center, one in stable condition, and the other with minor injuries.

The incident is being investigated by State Police Troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshals Office, the Agawam Police Department, and Agawam Fire Department. The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious.