SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Two people were taken to an area hospital after crashing into each other on State Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, firefighters were called to 1250 State Street where two cars collided and the driver of one car needed to be extricated.

Tetrault said the drivers of the vehicles were the only occupants and they both were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.