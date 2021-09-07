Two injured in motor vehicle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people suffered injuries in a motor vehicle crash on Grayson Drive in Springfield Tuesday evening.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

Springfield fire officials said the crash involved two vehicles on Grayson Drive. The individuals involved had to be extricated before being taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos shared by fire officials on Twitter show a dark vehicle heavily damaged. Several fire rescue trucks and cruisers could also be seen in the area.

No word on road closures.