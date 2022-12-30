SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two juveniles were arrested following a traffic stop where officers found a loaded firearm.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 10:10 p.m. Thursday night officers saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, unregistered, uninsured and had defective license plate lights. Officers conducted a traffic stop and learned the juvenile driver was unlicensed and three other passengers were inside the car.

The officer could see a bag of marijuana and a backpack in the back seat. Inside the backpack, police found a loaded firearm with a spent shell casing inside the cylinder.

Two 15-year-old boys in the back seat were arrested. The driver and front seat passenger were released.

Springfield Police have seized a total of 291 illegally possessed firearms in 2022.