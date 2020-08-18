Two juveniles charged with breaking and entering in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Longmeadow located two juveniles near a car that was rummaged through on Bliss Road at around 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, police noticed a bicycle on the ground near a car with the door open and the dome light on. The car also appeared to have been rummaged through. Additional officers and the Springfield K9 unit helped locate a male and female riding bicycles in the area. Both juveniles were brought to the police station and released to their legal guardians.

Police say several other vehicles in the area were also broken into and all were unlocked.

The breaking and entering suspects have been identified and charges have been filed. The juveniles were also wanted out of Springfield for other crimes.

Several police departments in western Massachusetts are reminding residents not to leave your keys in your vehicle, remove any valuables and lock the car doors.