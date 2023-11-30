BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer crash has closed two lanes on the Mass. Pike in Blandford Thursday afternoon.

According to MassDOT, the crash occurred on the westbound side of I-90 near mile marker 34.2. The two right lanes on the highway have been closed. MassDOT says there are injuries in the accident. No other information is available at this time.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. 22News has contacted the Massachusetts State Police for more information. This article will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.