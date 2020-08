SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All lanes have reopened on I-91 south in Springfield before exit 12 after a crash involving several cars Thursday morning.

According to MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard, the crash happened near the Springfield and Chicopee town line around 6:40 a.m. The crash was cleared around 7:20 a.m.

First responders were called to the area.

Scene clear #Springfield #Chicopee town line on 91 SB before Exit 12 – all lanes open — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) August 6, 2020

Now #Springfield– several vehicle crash on 91 south by exit 12 has 2 left lanes closed. First Reeponders on scene @WWLP22News @nickbannin — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) August 6, 2020

22News has contacted Massachusetts State Police for information but has yet to hear back.