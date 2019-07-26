Two local basketball players start camp for kids of all ages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two local basketball players are trying to keep kids out of trouble.

Jaylen Franklin and Ty Nichols started a basketball camp for kids of all ages. The two friends started Nichols and Franklin Basketball Academy. Their first clinic was held Friday at Putnam High School in Springfield.

The Springfield natives want to make sure local kids have proper summer activities within the community.

Jaylen & Ty told 22News, “That’s why basketball is the number one goal. We are the birthplace of basketball and we should have more youth coming out of the city than what we have right now. Yeah, just to build on that basketball is something that kept us out of trouble as kids and it’s something that we’ve used to kind of make it out of Springfield and do well for ourselves and families.”

Both Nichols and Franklin played college basketball. Nichols will be playing professional basketball in Europe.

This was the first year of the camp but they plan to hold more.