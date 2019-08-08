Two local towns team up for networking event

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The West Springfield and Westfield chambers of commerce came together in West Springfield Wednesday night.

The groups held a joint networking event at Storrowton tavern with food, drinks, and raffle prizes.

The event brought together members from both chambers, but some business owners are actually a member of both.

“See a lot of members belong to multiple chambers for the different benefits that each chamber provides. It’s a great collaboration,” said Robin Wozniak, West Springfield Regional Chamber.

“Gives them a chance to meet other chamber members, because we’re all a little bit different. But this is for the members,” said Kate Phelon Westfield Regional Chamber.

The West Springfield Chamber will hold it’s next event, a wicked Wednesday social, at partners restaurant in Agawam September 4.