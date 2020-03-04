Two men arrested after drugs seized on Worthington Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Two men were arrested after an alleged drug deal on Worthington Street Tuesday evening.

According Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 35-year-old Hector Montanez-Ortiz of Spring Street was arrested after attempting to conceal drugs from officers. Walsh said Police recovered 750 bags of heroin, and 30 bags of cocaine.

Another man, who was with Montanez-Ortiz, was arrested for trespassing.

Walsh said at around 5:00 PM, a Springfield Police officer was patrolling the 900 block of Worthington Street and observed an alleged drug transaction.

When the officer approached the two men involved, the door closed and the men ran away. Officers were able to get into the building and arrest both men.

Hector Montanez-Ortiz is charged with: