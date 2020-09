WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Wilbraham charged two men from New York for allegedly stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant.

According to Wilbraham Police Department, an officer watched two men stealing used cooking oil from a restaurant off of Boston Road on August 5 at 3:05 a.m.

23-year-old Isaac Then and 25-year-old Ronald Gutierrez both of Yonkers, New York are charged with receiving stolen property.