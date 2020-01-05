Two men escape car fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Firefighters put out a car fire that was in a parking lot of 175 Chestnut Street shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, two men were driving in the car when they saw fire coming from the trunk area and burning through the back seat at 12:34 a.m.

The men were able to exit the car without incident.

The fire was quickly put out and the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause to be accidental.