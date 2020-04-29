Two men facing charges after Springfield police allegedly find loaded gun inside truck

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men are facing firearm charges after police allegedly found a loaded semi-automatic gun inside a truck in the Girard Avenue section of Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

The Springfield Police Department said narcotics detectives received a tip that a black pickup truck was chasing a car at a high speed on Bristol Street, an area where three recent shots fired incidents, possibly involving a similar vehicle, had occurred.

Detectives were able to locate the truck on Girard Avenue and watched as it drove down several streets. Police say the truck eventually stopped on Dunmoreland Street and two occupants, later identified as 22-year-old Charles Brown and 20-year-old Jason Batchelor, walk away from the truck.

Brown and Batchelor were stopped by the detectives, who allegedly located a semi-automatic gun inside the truck loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition. Both men were detained and are facing the charges listed:

Photo: Springfield Police Department

Charles Brown:

Carrying a firearm without a license – 3 rd offense

offense Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way

Firearm violation with two prior violent/drug crimes

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Jason Batchelor:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way

Firearm violation with two prior violent/drug crimes

The Springfield Police Department said officers have seized 15 illegal guns since the stay-at-home order was issued on March 24. Eight of those were large capacity firearms.