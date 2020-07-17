Two men facing criminal charges following brief car chase with State Police in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two western Massachusetts men are facing several criminal charges after allegedly leading State Police troopers on a brief car chase during a traffic stop in Springfield Thursday night.

The Massachusetts State Police said troopers were patrolling on Mill Street in Springfield when they initially pulled over a black Nissan Rogue with two occupants inside, 24-year-old Irwin Sanchez of Chicopee and 26-year-old Lamiek White of Holyoke, for motor vehicle violations around 6:40 p.m.

According to State Police, troopers approached the stopped Nissan and noticed the passenger, Sanchez, duck below the seat out of view with both hands reaching under the seat. One trooper asked both men to get out of the car for a search.

White hesitated exiting while Sanchez reached over the console to put the car in drive. They took off at a high rate of speed, almost hitting one trooper, State Police said. The troopers chased the Nissan for several streets before noticing both men left the car and take off on foot.

After a brief pursuit through a small wooded area to a fenced yard, troopers along with officers from the Springfield Police Department arrested Sanchez and White in the area of 389 Pine Street. A search of the area turned up a loaded Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with three rounds of ammunition.

Photo: State Police

White and Sanchez were taken to the State Police Springfield Barracks and booked on the charges listed below. Bail was set at $25,000 for both men. They were later transferred to the Hampden County House of Correction until their arraignment in Springfield District Court Friday.

Lamiek White of Holyoke

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Resisting Arrest

Fail to Stop for Police

Possession of a Firearm without an LTC or FID, 2nd Offense

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without an LTC or FID

Disorderly Conduct

Negligent Operation

Crosswalk Violation

Irwin Sanchez of Chicopee