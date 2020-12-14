Two men facing firearms and drug charges in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men are facing firearms and drug charges after police observed an altercation on Fort Pleasant Avenue Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, Officers in the Metro Unit and C3 Forest Park Unit arrested 20-year-old Derrick Stenson and 23-year-old Ali Ali after an altercation with an unknown man outside 51-59 Fort Pleasant Avenue at around 10:35 a.m. Sunday.

Officers conducted an investigation when they saw Stenson enter a car driven by Ali after an altercation with an unknown man. When officers approached the car, they saw marijuana and drug packaging material and directed both men to exit the car. A semi-automatic handgun was also recovered from the vehicle. Both Stenson and Ali were arrested.

Derrick Stenson is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a LTC

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

Trespassing

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Ali Ali is charged with the following: