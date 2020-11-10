Two men in Chicopee arrested after illegal firearms investigation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men from Chicopee have been arrested after an arrest warrant was conducted Monday.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, Chicopee detectives and the Massachusetts State Police executed an arrest warrant for violation of probation of 19-year-old Shan Diaz-Bradley at Meetinghouse Road. Diaz-Bradley is on a GPS device while serving probation for firearm related charges.

Officers of the Chicopee Police Department and the State Police Violent Fugitive Section went to Diaz’s residence and began an investigation into illegal firearms. A search warrant was applied for and granted through Chicopee District Court to search the residence. The officers seized two hand guns along with ammunition and narcotics.

Two men were arrested at the residence and charges with the following:

Shan Diaz-Bradley (19):

Probation Violation Warrant (WMS)

Possession of a Firearm without a License (2 counts)

Possession of Ammunition without a License

Possession of Class D (marijuana) with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

Raekwon Ishan Clark (25):