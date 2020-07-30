Two men, juvenile arrested after shots fired investigation in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men and a juvenile from western Massachusetts are facing several criminal charges after police responded to a shots fired call in the Hamilton Street section of Holyoke Tuesday late afternoon.

In an email to 22News, Lieutenant Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department said officers were called to the area of Hamilton and Clemente streets for the shots fired report around 4:45 p.m. Officers found several empty shell casings in the roadway on Hamilton St., according to Lt. Albert.

Witnesses pointed out “ballistic strikes” and bullet holes located on the side of a building and through windows of three apartments as well as bullet holes in a parked commercial dump truck.

Although no one was hurt, Lt. Albert said several families were upset and scared, telling officers that children were in the rooms when the bullets went through their windows.

Lt. Albert said detectives along with ATF agents and the FBI Western Massachusetts Task Force received a tip which led them to get a search warrant for an apartment at 121 Clemente Street. During the search, investigators found two loaded guns and boxes of ammunition.

Police determined one of the guns was stolen out of Warren County, New York.

Two men, 23-year-old Jose Cruz of Chicopee and18-year-old Hector Diaz-Torres, already on probation and wearing GPS bracelets were arrested, along with a 15-year-old. Cruz and Diaz-Torres were booked and taken to the Hampden County Jail and were arraigned. The teenager was processed through juvenile court. Their charges are listed below.

The investigation into the shots fired is ongoing and additional charges are expected, according to Lt. Albert. Anyone with information is asked to call (413) 322-6940.

Jose Cruz of Chicopee

Possession of Ammo w/out an FID Card

Warrant – Straight

Warrant – Probation (Issued upon arrest)

Operation of a MV with a Suspended License

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (Handgun)

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling

Possession of a Firearm without a LTC

Receiving Stolen Property (Stolen Handgun)

Hector Diaz-Torres of Holyoke

Warrant – Probation (Issued on Arrest)

Possession of Ammo without an FID Card

Male Juvenile of Holyoke