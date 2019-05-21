Two men stranded on Connecticut River in Holyoke rescued

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two boaters were rescued from the Connecticut River in Holyoke after being stranded late Tuesday afternoon.

Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News crews from the department were called to assist with their rescue boats on the Connecticut River around 4 p.m.

Captain Cavagnac said two men were on a lightweight raft and were struggling with the current. The men managed to get to shore in a remote area and used a cellphone to call for help.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters rescued the men and brought them safely back to the Oxbow public boat launch.

