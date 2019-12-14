Two men taken to hospital following serious crash on Armory St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were rushed to the hospital following a serious crash on Armory Street in Springfield late Friday night.

Captain Brian Tetreault, commander of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, told 22News crews were called to the two-car crash at 718 Armory St. around 11:14 p.m.

It involved a pickup truck and sedan, which looked heavily damaged in a photo shared by the fire department.

SFD was on scene for a two vehicle accident with injuries. Two people transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/FwG1yVg6Re — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) December 14, 2019

The two men taken to the hospital are said to be in unknown conditions. Capt. Tetreault added that the cause of the crash is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department.

The crash resulted in Armory St. being closed for some time but has since reopened.