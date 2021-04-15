Two men with pending firearms charges arrested for possession of two loaded firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men who were already out on bail for firearm charges were arrested Wednesday for the possession of two loaded firearms.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives were investigating after learning information that 24-year-old Joseph Rios of Springfield was in possession of a firearm. Rios is currently pending firearm charges and is wearing a GPS ankle bracelet due to a pending trial.

Around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, officers approached a vehicle on Marlborough Street with Rios inside as well as 21-year-old Sebastian Rosario of Holyoke. Detectives noticed a firearm on the floor beneath Rosario’s feet. Rosario was arrested and when officers checked the vehicle, they found another firearm under the driver’s seat and arrested Rios.

Walsh said both firearms were loaded and one was loaded with a large capacity magazine containing 31 rounds of ammunition.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

“The brazen attitudes of these individuals facing numerous firearms charges just amplify our calls for holding these violent repeat offenders and enforcing stricter sentences for gun crimes. It is clear they have no regard for the citizens of Springfield and their actions also show they have no fear of punishment or lack thereof from our judicial system,” said Springfield Police Deputy Chief Steven Kent.

Rios has previously been convicted for possession of a firearm. He has been indicted on numerous gun charges including an armed assault murder in September 2017 and is the suspect in an alleged shooting of a car where a 6-year-old was inside. Rio was recently released on a GPS ankle bracelet.

Rosario is also involved in an open firearm case. He was arraigned in Springfield District Court in July 2020.

Mayor Domenic Sarno made the following statement:

“Once again, great work from our SPD Narcotics Unit in getting yet two more guns off our streets. Guns that could have ended up being involved in a tragic event where someone could have been shot and killed. This is yet another clarion call to our courts and legislators to take proactive action in response to these repeat criminal individuals being arrested, again, on numerous illegal firearms charges. I again ask for immediate action on my Bail legislation and welcome any further initiatives that would hold these repeat violent criminal offenders responsible for their crimes that tear our families and our community apart. In the absence of stronger consequences for possession of illegal firearms and shootings, these same repeat violent criminal offenders will continue to plague our streets and our community. I can only pray and hope that the lack of action from our courts will not result in future gun related deaths from these repeat gun offenders. How many innocent lives must be lost, how much suffering must a family and community endure before changes are made pertaining to illegal gun crimes?” Mayor Sarno

Rios was charged with:

Possession of a Firearm with 2 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of a Firearm – Subsequent Offense

Probation Violation Warrant

Rosario was also charged with: